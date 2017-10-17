Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game suspension again on hold after Cowboys RB granted TRO

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott has been granted another legal reprieve in the running back's fight to avoid a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the league's suspension Tuesday night, clearing Elliott to play Sunday at San Francisco.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty's ruling comes five days after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court's injunction that had kept Elliott on the field this season.

Crotty granted the request for a temporary restraining order pending a hearing before the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Failla.

Crotty's ruling "ordered that, sufficient reason having show therefor, pending the hearing and determination of this motion for a preliminary injunction, pursuant to Rule 65 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the NFL shall be temporarily restrained and enjoined from enforcing Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension pending further proceedings."

Elliott, last year's NFL rushing leader as a rookie, was barred from the team's facility Tuesday as players returned from their off week. The NFL placed him on the suspended list Friday, a day after the ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

With this ruling, Elliott should be on the field for Wednesday's practice.

Elliott's latest courtroom victory may be short-lived, as the TRO is "effective until the earlier of: (1) October 30, 2017, or (2) the disposition of the motion for a preliminary injunction by Honorable Katherine P. Failla."

The NFL released a statement through a spokesman: "We are confident our arguments will prevail in court when they are taken up again later this month."

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.