Georgia LB Davin Bellamy yells at Baker Mayfield to 'humble yourself'

PASADENA, Calif. -- Moments after Georgia?defeated Oklahoma?in their College Football Playoff semifinal Monday, Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy repeatedly yelled "humble yourself!" at Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield?as the Heisman Trophy winner was congratulating Georgia players.

Mayfield never acknowledged Bellamy as he made his way around celebrating Georgia players, and Bellamy never pursued Mayfield, instead going back to do interviews on the field, but Bellamy was still irked by some of Mayfield's antics.

"All I'm saying is humble yourself," Bellamy told ESPN after Georgia's 54-48 victory in double overtime in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual. "All the flamboyancy ... I carry myself the same way, but humble yourself, man.

"Our wide receivers came back and told us that they were running their routes before we went out there and he was on their line. Just humble yourself, man, just humble yourself. You're not built like that."

Mayfield was asked after the game about Georgia players yelling at him.

"They can say what they want, they won the game," Mayfield said.

The brash quarterback has in the past been the subject of intense criticism and controversy due to a series of highly publicized antics, including a lewd crotch grabbing and a series of other histrionics that forced him to apologize after the Sooners' rout of Kansas earlier this season.

Also earlier this season, after a high-profile victory over Ohio State, Mayfield grabbed a huge Oklahoma flag and proceeded to plant it in the middle of Ohio Stadium. He later apologized for the demeaning act.

There was also a back-and-forth with the Texas Tech coaching staff when Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma. And there was the embarrassing arrest in February for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest after an incident outside an Arkansas bar, which resulted in Oklahoma ordering him to complete 35 hours of community service and an alcohol education program.

