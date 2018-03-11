Giants release CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

The New York Giants?have released cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the team announced Sunday.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, was entering the final year of a five-year, $35 million contract. He would have counted $8.5 million against the salary cap in 2018, and the Giants will save $6.5 million by releasing him.

Rodgers-Cromartie thanked the Giants in an?Instagram post Sunday morning:

Before releasing him, the Giants had asked Rodgers-Cromartie to take a pay cut, but he declined. They also considered trying him at free safety, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The two-time Pro Bowler has played cornerback his entire 10-year career, starting on the outside early in his career before being shifted inside to the slot the past two seasons.

Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 career interceptions but had none in 2017 after matching his career high with six in 2016. He was suspended for one game last season?by then-coach Ben McAdoo for leaving practice without permission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.