Giants to retire No. 25 jersey of Barry Bonds in August

The San Francisco Giants will retire the No. 25 of Barry Bonds this season, the team announced Tuesday.

The number will be retired on Aug. 11, 2018, when the Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bonds spent 15 of his 22 major league seasons with the Giants; the other seven were with Pittsburgh.

Bonds, a seven-time National League MVP and 14-time All-Star selection whose career was tainted by the steroids scandal, finished his career with an MLB-record 762 home runs.

He again fell short of making the Baseball Hall of Fame this season -- his sixth time on the ballot -- after being named on 56.4 percent of the ballots. Players need to receive 75 percent for election into Cooperstown.