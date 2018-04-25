Girlfriend of 49ers LB Reuben Foster recants domestic violence claims

The attorney for the girlfriend of? 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster said Wednesday that her client lied to police about Foster injuring her during a February incident at his home.

The attorney, Stephanie Rickard, said the 28-year-old woman suffered her injuries, which included a ruptured eardrum, in a fight with another woman. Rickard said there is video of the confrontation between the two women.

"[Foster] did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Rickard said.

She said Foster tried to end the relationship with her after learning of the fight.

"She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would 'trash his career,'" Rickard said.

Rickard said the woman told local prosecutors that she wanted to recant but that the district attorney's office filed charges anyway.

Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head.

A plea hearing is scheduled for April 30.

The 49ers announced a few days after the charges were filed that Foster would not take part in the offseason program while he deals with the legal matter. 49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday that Foster also will not be at the team's minicamp in June.