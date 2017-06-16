Grade A mock draft: Best picks for every NBA team in first round

This is a mock draft, but it's not an ordinary mock. This time I'm going to play the role of decision-maker for each franchise.

I've seen most of these guys since their high school and AAU days and through their college careers. While most mocks have guys such as Caleb Swanigan and Sindarius Thornwell going in the second round, I don't let them slip out of the first.

Remember, I'm not predicting who will go where. Instead, I'm making the selection at each pick -- giving each team the pick that would deserve an "A" grade.

1. Boston Celtics (via Nets)

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Freshman

Guard

If I'm Danny Ainge, I'm exploring all my options, and that will include trading the pick for an established player. But it would have to be a superstar, and not many of those guys are on the block.

Fultz is the pick for Boston in the top spot because he has the highest upside. At 6-foot-5, he would give Ainge another much-needed player who can make a play off the dribble and would also be able to coexist with Isaiah Thomas?because of his size, length and ability to play with and without the ball in his hands.

You've got to go with the guy who you think has the best chance to become a star, and that's Fultz.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Freshman

Guard

Ball is a special talent and simply makes everyone around him better. Not only does he possess superior court vision, he is also unselfish and delivers the ball with precision that allows his teammates to be as efficient as possible.

Ball would fit well with D'Angelo Russell, who grew up playing off the ball, and would also make things easier for the Lakers' young core, which includes Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. Ball is a pure point guard whom Magic Johnson can build around.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Kings)

Jayson Tatum

Duke

Freshman

Forward

This would be a difficult decision between Tatum, a former Duke standout, and Kansas wing Josh Jackson. However, Tatum is a forward in the Paul Pierce/ Carmelo Anthony mold who can score in a variety of ways and would help give Brett Brown and the Sixers a much-needed offensive weapon who can stretch the floor.

My concern with adding someone like Jackson or Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox is that Philly needs someone who can make shots from the perimeter, especially with the shot-challenged Ben Simmons set to take over as, essentially, the point guard.

4. Phoenix Suns

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Freshman

Forward

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough might have appeared to be the draft lottery loser, but he's going to get a quality player no matter who slips to the fourth spot.

Jackson is a tough wing who defends, dishes the ball and displayed an improved perimeter shot the latter part of the season. He'll fit in well with Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker and TJ Warren.

De'Aaron Fox

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Kings are desperate for talent and character. Fox would provide both. He's a pure point guard who has blazing speed and thrives in the open court, and he plays extremely unselfishly and loves to defend.

Fox will need to improve his outside shot, but he can be a cornerstone for a franchise that desperately needs someone to build around.

6. Orlando Magic

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Freshman

Forward

This wasn't an easy decision. The Magic have new management, and the franchise needs skill players. There are a trio of good options still on the board in Malik Monk, Jonathan Isaac and Lauri Markkanen.

We're going with Markkanen, a 7-footer from Finland who shot 42 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season at Arizona. Markkanen is a stretch-4 who can shoot it and also showed he was able to mix it up and rebound.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Monk

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

Tom Thibodeau is a defensive-minded coach who would love someone who can help on that end of the court. If he didn't already have Ricky Rubio and hadn't drafted? Kris Dunn last year, maybe Dennis Smith Jr. would be the pick here.

Instead, it'll be a tough call between Monk and Isaac. Monk would give Thibs another guy who can play in the pick-and-roll and be a big-time scoring option in the backcourt.

8. New York Knicks

Dennis Smith

NC State

Freshman

Guard

He's not the ideal selection for the triangle offense, but there's no debating Smith's talent. He's arguably the best athlete in the draft and would give the Knicks a young point guard they can build around.

Smith was up and down in his lone season at NC State, but the team was a complete mess. Toss him in with Kristaps Porzingis?and you might have a nice, young 1-2 punch.

9. Dallas Mavericks

Jonathan Isaac

Florida State

Freshman

Forward

Dirk Nowitzki is nearing the end of his career, and the Mavs have to go with a guy who has huge upside here. That's Isaac. He's extremely long and skilled and just scratching the surface of what he can become.

Isaac was inconsistent as a frosh at Florida State, but he displayed the ability to make shots from long distance, made plays off the bounce and played tougher than most anticipated with his rail-thin frame. Dallas needs talent, and Isaac has plenty of that.

10. Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)

Zach Collins

Gonzaga

Freshman

Center

It would be a heck of a pull if Vlade Divac were to land Fox and Collins. Both might take some time to develop, especially because their bodies need to fill out. But both bring upside to an organization that needs to rebuild the right way.

Collins is a 7-footer who plays with toughness and enjoys working in the paint. He also can step out and make shots from midrange. The Kings won't be able to pass on Collins if he's around at No. 10.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Justin Jackson

North Carolina

Junior

Forward

The Hornets could use a young wing who can score in a multitude of ways and also come in right away and play.

Jackson made huge strides this past season, improving his shooting range and defense while also leading the Tar Heels to a national title.

12. Detroit Pistons

Frank Ntilikina

France

Age:?18

Guard

Sure, the Pistons have Reggie Jackson. But Jackson is a scorer and could play with Ntilikina, a French point guard who is long and can run the team in the future.

Ntilikina's shooting is a bit worrisome, but he doesn't have to play a ton right away, with Jackson and Ish Smith on the roster.

13. Denver Nuggets

TJ Leaf

UCLA

Freshman

Forward

The Nuggets are likely to lose Danilo Gallinari?in free agency. Leaf can come in as a stretch-4 and make shots from deep. He shot 47 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman at UCLA last season and showed he can do more than just sit out and sling it from deep.

Leaf will have to get stronger, but he's a skilled forward who isn't as much of a risk as some of the other bigs in this draft.

14. Miami Heat

Luke Kennard

Duke

Sophomore

Guard

The Heat could use another scorer on the wing, and the best bet is Luke Kennard.

Kennard can really shoot it from deep but can also score in a variety of ways. He would be a nice complement to Dion Waiters.

Ike Anigbogu

UCLA

Freshman

Center

Portland has three picks in the first round, but don't expect the Blazers to use all of them to add to their current roster. They'll probably deal one or take an overseas player they can stash because they already have a ton of youth.

The most glaring need is up front, and there are plenty of options on the board, such as Anigbogu, Jarrett Allen and Justin Patton. We're going with Anigbogu, who is big, strong and long and can rebound and finish.

16. Chicago Bulls

Terrance Ferguson

Australia

Age:?19

Guard

The Bulls desperately need a shooter and should take a chance on Ferguson, a skilled and athletic 6-foot-7 forward who signed with Arizona but wound up playing in Australia this past season.

Ferguson would benefit in the toughness department by learning from Jimmy Butler. He has a high upside because of his combination of shooting ability, athleticism and willingness to defend.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell

Louisville

Sophomore

Guard

Mitchell is an ultra-athletic wing who showed he could shoot it from the perimeter last season and also displayed that he could run the point.

The Bucks have a core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jabari Parker. Mitchell would fit in nicely with this group.

John Collins

Wake Forest

Sophomore

Forward

Collins wasn't even on draft boards heading into this season but made a huge jump from his freshman to his sophomore campaign at Wake Forest. He scored in the post and from midrange with ease this past year, but he'll have to show he can extend his range.

The Pacers need to find a way to win now to help keep Paul George in Indiana, and Collins can at least contribute right away.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Caleb Swanigan

Purdue

Sophomore

Forward

There aren't many certainties on the Hawks' roster. One thing they could use is a frontline player who can score. Enter Caleb Swanigan.

He put up insane numbers last season at Purdue. While he's not an above-the-rim guy, his body is much improved, and he has a tremendous work ethic. He's as skilled a big man as there is in this draft.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

General manager Neil Olshey should roll the dice on Giles. Once considered the favorite to be selected first overall, he underwent multiple knee surgeries before getting on the court for Duke, and was nearly a nonfactor after that.

If Giles can get back even close to what he once was, Portland would have a steal. And with three picks, the Blazers can afford to take a risk here.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

Frank Jackson

Duke

Freshman

Guard

Sam Presti needs to give Billy Donovan another scorer, and that's exactly what Jackson would be for OKC.

While? Victor Oladipo is an inconsistent shooter, Jackson can make shots from deep. He shot 40 percent from beyond the arc last season at Duke and would at least give the Thunder someone who can make things easier for Russell Westbrook on the offensive end.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)

Justin Patton

Creighton

Freshman

Center

OK, so the Nets need everything and will just go with the best guy on the board. Patton is long, close to 7-feet tall and can really run the court.

He has loads of potential, but the big questions are about his toughness and ability to reach his ceiling.

23.? Toronto Raptors?(via Clippers)

Sindarius Thornwell

South Carolina

Senior

Guard

Most have Thornwell, last year's SEC Player of the Year, going in the second round, but he has all the toughness and intangibles of a first-rounder. At 6-foot-5, he has size, and he also developed a reliable perimeter shot, shooting 39 percent from 3.

Thornwell can also defend and would be able to help the Raptors immediately in their second unit.

24. Utah Jazz

OG Anunoby

Indiana

Sophomore

Forward

Anunoby is recovering from a major knee injury, but when healthy he would give Utah a big, strong, athletic wing who can defend multiple positions.

If the Jazz re-sign Gordon Hayward, Anunoby could be a nice piece to go along with guys like Hayward and Rudy Gobert.

25. Orlando Magic (via Raptors)

Jawun Evans

Oklahoma State

Sophomore

Guard

At point guard, the Magic have a young guy in Elfrid Payton and a veteran in D.J. Augustin, but Evans should be able to find a role coming off two terrific seasons at Oklahoma State with the potential to develop into something more.

He is small, but he is adept at running the pick-and-roll and also can make shots from deep.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)

Andzejs Pasecniks

Latvia

Age: 21

Center

A 7-foot-2 native of Latvia, Pasecniks is a project, but with a trio of first-round picks and no shortage of young guys on the roster, the Blazers can stash him overseas to see if he develops.

He's agile, he has good hands and footwork and he could be someone who makes an impact down the line. He's the ideal type of guy to take here for Portland.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)

D.J. Wilson

Michigan

Junior

Forward

Wilson is extremely intriguing because of his combination of size (6-foot-10), skill, athleticism and ability to defend.

He's a work in progress but could become a starter down the road because of his versatility and ability to affect the game on both ends.

28. L.A. Lakers (via Rockets)

Jarrett Allen

Texas

Freshman

Center

Allen isn't likely to drop this far on June 22, but there are concerns about his love of the game.

However, he is long and athletic and can run the court well. He's an upside guy, and the Lakers certainly need help in the middle.

29. San Antonio Spurs

Tony Bradley

North Carolina

Freshman

Center

A 6-foot-10 big man, Bradley didn't play a ton as a freshman for North Carolina, but he was productive when he was in the game.

Bradley can score in the post, step out and make shots from 17 feet and could give the Spurs a rotation big, or even a starter in time.

30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors)

Edrice Adebayo

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

Some pegged Adebayo as a lottery pick before the start of the season. He had difficulty adjusting to the speed of the college game, but he still has a chance to become a contributor if a team can be patient with him.

The Jazz can afford to take their time, with Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors in the fold.