The Miami Heat have agreed to trade forward Okaro White to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Luke Babbitt, sources tell ESPN's The Undefeated.

White is averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game for the Heat this season, while Babbitt has averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.

Babbitt, who played for Miami during the 2016-17 season, did not make the trip to Orlando with the Hawks.