Hornets unlikely to bring back Rich Cho as general manager

The Charlotte Hornets are unlikely to bring back general manager Rich Cho on a new contract next season, league sources told ESPN.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan is expected to pursue former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak to partner in the front office with assistant GM Buzz Peterson, essentially replacing Cho, league sources said.

Cho joined Charlotte as GM in 2011. He was dismissed in less than a year after his hiring as Portland GM in 2010.

Peterson is a former roommate of Jordan's at the University of North Carolina, and Kupchak is a former All-American at UNC.