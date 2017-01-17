Islanders fire Jack Capuano; Doug Weight named interim coach

Jack Capuano is out as head coach of the New York Islanders, with the team announcing the move Tuesday amid its 17-17-8 start to the season.?

Assistant general manager Doug Weight will take over as coach on an interim basis.?

"The New York Islanders would like to thank Jack for his tireless work throughout his seven seasons with the organization as Head Coach," Islanders president and GM Garth Snow said in a statement.

"His leadership guided the team to the playoffs in three of the past four years, which included two straight 100-point seasons. He is a great coach and an even better person. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The move comes one day after the Islanders shut out the Boston Bruins, 4-0.?Snow said the halfway point of the season played a role in the timing of the move.?

Last spring, the Islanders won a playoff round for the first time since 1993, defeating the Florida Panthers in six games. Capuano also was named an assistant coach with Team USA at the World Cup of Hockey in September.

But this season has been a major disappointment for the Islanders, who as of Tuesday were in last place in the 16-team Eastern Conference and eight points out of a wild-card playoff spot. They have been under new ownership since last summer.?

"It's just been a different season that's unfolded compared to the last two years," Snow later said during a conference call. "We need to turn this ship around."

Capuano, 50, had been behind the Islanders bench since 2010 and was the fourth-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Claude Julien of the Bruins, Joel Quenneville of the Chicago Blackhawks and Dave Tippett of the Arizona Coyotes.

Capuano's 482 games and 227 wins rank second in franchise history behind four-time Stanley Cup-winning Hall of Fame coach Al Arbour.

"I don't know that Jack fell short of expectations,'' Snow said. "When you're a coach in this league sometimes you're a victim of different circumstances.''

Snow signed Andrew Ladd to a $38.5 million, seven-year contract in July and the winger has been a disappointment with 12 points in 41 games. The Islanders have also dealt with some injuries and waived veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak to send him to the minors.

"It's an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans," he said in the statement. "I'd like to thank Garth and our ownership group for the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Islanders. I'd also like to recognize our coaching staff, training staff and players for all of their hard work."

Weight, 45, has been with the Islanders in various coaching/front-office roles since retiring as a player after the 2010-11 season. He spent his final three playing seasons with the Isles.

Snow said Weight's relationship with all players, including Ladd, was positive and that he called captain John Tavares and others to inform them of the "organizational decision'' to fire Capuano.

Snow said assistant coach Bob Corkum would move down from the press box to the bench as part of the restructuring.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.