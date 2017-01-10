Jabrill Peppers draft-bound after standout career at Michigan

Michigan?star Jabrill Peppers is leaving school for the NFL draft, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Peppers is the No. 1-ranked draft-eligible safety, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Fellow ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has Peppers going No. 4 overall in his latest mock draft.

Peppers was an all-around defensive force for Michigan this past season, finishing as a finalist in Heisman Trophy voting. He did not play in the Wolverines' 33-32 loss to Florida State at the Capital One Orange Bowl after tweaking his hamstring in practice the day before the game while jumping to catch a ball.