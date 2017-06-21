James Blake withdrawing claim against NY, gets police oversight

Former tennis star James Blake is withdrawing his excessive-force claim against New York City in exchange for a legal fellowship in his name to investigate police misconduct.

Nearly two years ago, Blake was tackled by a plainclothes policeman after being falsely identified as a suspect in a credit card fraud ring.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill made a joint announcement that a person will be appointed to the Civilian Complaint Review Board to perform outreach in neighborhoods with a high volume of police complaints.

The city will also pay about $175,000 toward Blake's legal fees.

In May, officer James Frascatore reached a disciplinary settlement with the CCRB, according to the New York Times. He faced possible dismissal after the review board brought excessive-force charges against him in the case. It is not clear how or if he will be disciplined under the agreement reached with the board, and the deal allowed him to avoid a public hearing.

Blake was leaning against a pole just outside the door of the Grand Hyatt New York in midtown Manhattan in September 2015 when Frascatore, dressed in plainclothes, approached suddenly, grabbed Blake's arm and tackled him to the ground. Frascatore then cuffed Blake before the former tennis star was helped up and led away.

Police said Blake was misidentified as being involved in a fraudulent credit card scheme that was using the hotel for deliveries. Mayor de Blasio and then-Police Commissioner William Bratton both apologized to Blake, who said "extending courtesy to a public figure mistreated by the police is not enough."