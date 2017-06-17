Jim Harbaugh to ask Barack Obama, wife to serve as honorary captains

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh got to spend some time with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama earlier this week. He hopes to be getting more face time this fall.

Harbaugh said he'll ask the Obamas to serve as honorary captains for a Wolverines' home game this season.

"We're making those asks. Official asks," Harbaugh told reporters Saturday. "In the process of making an official ask. There's been, 'Hey we'd like you to do it,' and now we're doing officials asks."

Harbaugh said he spent "39 wonderful minutes" with the former president on Wednesday during a visit to Washington, D.C.

His son, Jay, who is the Wolverines' running back coach, posted a picture of the visit on Instagram.

"It was incredible," Jim Harbaugh said. "... Saw Mrs. Obama as well. He was great. He was really relaxed, working on a lot of things. ... Shared a lot of insights."

The coach already announced earlier this year that recording artist Usher will serve as an honorary captain this season. Other stars to have accepted Harbaugh's invite in the past include Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.