No John Henson (back) among lineup changes for Bucks in Game 3

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks starting center John Henson is out for Friday night's playoff game against the Celtics?because of a sore back.

Tyler Zeller, a 7-footer who used to play for Boston, started in his place. Milwaukee trails Boston 2-0 in the teams' best-of-seven, first-round Eastern Conference series.

Coach Joe Prunty also made? Malcolm Brogdon?the starter over Tony Snell at guard alongside Eric Bledsoe. The Bucks' starting backcourt was outscored 96-25 in the first two games by the Celtics' starting guard duo of Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.

Henson was second on the team in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game. The Celtics had decisive edges in offensive rebounding (20-12) and second-chance points (42-13) going into Game 3.