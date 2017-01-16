Josh McDaniels likely not leaving Patriots to be head coach

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to withdraw his name from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers' head coaching job and remain with New England in 2017, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano.

McDaniels had told the 49ers that he would give them an answer by Sunday, a source told Graziano. His decision to stay was first reported Monday by CBS Sports.

The 49ers are now honing in on Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, ?a source told Schefter. He could face similar considerations, however, as long as the Falcons are still in playoff contention. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was in a similar spot a couple of years ago. He was on the Seahawks' coaching staff while they were in the Super Bowl, but he still reached agreement with Atlanta to become their head coach. That may give Shanahan some leeway in discussions.

McDaniels still is interested in becoming a head coach one day, but he didn't feel this was the time and place to do it, sources told Schefter. Moving his young family across the country while trying to help the Patriots win a Super Bowl seemed too problematic right now, a source told Graziano.

McDaniels went from being Patriots offensive coordinator in 2008 to head coach of the Broncos from 2009-10. He went 8-8 his first season before stumbling to 3-9 the next and being fired. He spent a year as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Rams before returning to the Patriots in 2012 in the same capacity.