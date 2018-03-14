Julius Peppers agrees to 1-year deal to re-sign with Panthers

Defensive end Julius Peppers has agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign with the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by the Charlotte Observer.

Peppers, 38, signed a one-year deal in 2017 to return to the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him, for what many thought would be his final NFL season. He maxed out the incentives in that deal with 11 sacks, his most since the 2012 season with the Chicago Bears, to earn $4.25 million.

Peppers was selected by Carolina with the second overall pick in the 2002 draft. He spent his first eight seasons with the Panthers, collecting double-digit sack totals six times.

The future Hall of Famer signed a six-year, $91 million deal with Chicago in 2010, but was cut during the 2014 offseason with the Bears scheduled to take an $18 million salary cap hit.

He almost rejoined the Panthers that year, but instead signed with the Green Bay Packers for the chance to play standup end in a 3-4 scheme. He had played in a 4-3 scheme his entire career at Carolina and Chicago.

Peppers made the Pro Bowl for the ninth time in 2015, collecting 10.5 sacks.

He returned to Carolina last offseason to finish his NFL career in his home state. The Panthers kept him fresh throughout 2017 by giving him days off and tightly managing his practice time.

Peppers left the door open for a return after the season with several teammates and head coach Ron Rivera saying they wanted him back.

Peppers ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time sack list with 154.5. He is 5.5 behind third-place Kevin Greene, who played his last season at Carolina.

