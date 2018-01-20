Kansas freshman Billy Preston signs with European team BC Igokea

Kansas freshman Billy Preston has signed with BC Igokea, a European club located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The club announced the signing, as did the Adriatic Basketball Association.?Nicole Player, Preston's mother, confirmed the signing to ESPN.

Preston did not sign with an agent.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy Preston to our Club," BC Igokea general manager Igor Dodik said in a release. "We watched him when he was in High School at Oak Hill Academy and in the McDonald's All Star game. We are honored to have such a tremendous talent in our organization. We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an agreement with the family attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal which is to be an NBA star in the near future.

"BC Igokea will find his place in NBA draft 2018!"

Neither Preston nor Kansas has confirmed the signing yet.

Preston has not played a regular-season game for Kansas this season, as the school investigates the "financial picture" of a car Preston was driving in a single-car accident from early November.

Preston was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2017. He was expected to make an immediate impact in the frontcourt for the Jayhawks, which has been short of depth without Preston. ESPN 100 power forward Silvio De Sousa recently enrolled at Kansas, after graduating from high school in December.