The Los Angeles Lakers and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst.?

Caldwell-Pope had a meeting with the team earlier Tuesday. The Detroit Pistons elected to make him an unrestricted free agent last week.

At age 24 and known as a strong defender, Caldwell-Pope was regarded as the top free agent on the market. The four-year veteran out of Georgia averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Pistons last season.