Kings assistant John Stevens promoted to head coach

The Los Angeles Kings?will name assistant John Stevens their head coach.

New general manager Rob Blake confirmed the decision Sunday.?Blake never expanded his search past Stevens, a source confirmed to ESPN, focusing his discussions only with Stevens in determining whether there was a fit.

The defense-minded Stevens, 50, was the Philadelphia Flyers' head coach from 2006 to '10, after which he has served as an assistant coach with the Kings, including four games in 2011-12 as an interim head coach.

Stevens went 120-109 with the Flyers, losing to the Penguins in the conference finals in 2008.

The Kings introduced Blake and team president Luc Robitaille on Tuesday, one day after coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi were fired despite winning the franchise's only Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and '14.?The Kings also dismissed assistant coach Davis Payne.

Los Angeles has won only one playoff game since winning its second Cup in 2014.?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.