Kiper's Round 1 winners, question marks, more

Well, Day 1 of the 2017 NFL draft was eventful, right? We started the day thinking top quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would go No. 1 overall, and then we thought he might fall out of the top 10, and then the Bears pulled off a stunner to move up to No. 2 and take him. That's the draft for you.

So here are the moves I liked from the first round, along with some that provide more questions than answers, with a few nuggets in between. If you don't see your team here, remember, I'm going to break down all 32 teams in my draft grades on Saturday night:

Winners

The Niners are the early favorite to earn an "A" in my post-draft grades, making two trades and getting two prospects I ranked in my top eight. To move down one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 with the Bears, they also got pick Nos. 67 and 111 this year and a third-round pick in 2018. That's a heist. Then the Niners got their guy anyway, adding defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, a versatile pass-rusher who had a dominant 2016 season.

San Francisco also used pick No. 34 at the top of the second round and the No. 111 pick it got from the Bears to move up to No. 31 and take Reuben Foster, the best inside linebacker in the draft. Off-field issues caused him to drop, but Foster's talent is undeniable. On talent alone, he's a top-five prospect.

In the first draft of the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era, San Francisco got the best value of any team. And with needs across the roster, that's a good first step. Now, the 49ers still have a quarterback issue, but this is going to be a long rebuild. I wouldn't be surprised if they take a flyer on a developmental QB in the mid rounds. They have two picks each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

The Jets have needs all over their roster, so they get a win for taking the best player available. Jamal Adams is one of the safest picks in this class, a defender who can play in the box, cover tight ends and slot receivers and blitz. He is built for today's NFL. Plus Adams is a winner, too; he was drafted higher than his father, George, who was taken 19th overall in 1985. They made a $50,000 bet about who would be drafted higher. Pay up, George!

You can argue that they passed on all of the quarterbacks -- and remember, they passed on Carson Wentz last year, too -- but I don't fault the Browns for not taking Deshaun Watson at No. 12 and moving back. He was my No. 3-ranked quarterback and 34th-ranked player overall. They didn't reach for a quarterback they didn't love, and they got a future first-round pick. The Browns now have five picks in the top two rounds next year.

They're going to need a quarterback at some point. I know. But Cody Kessler was decent as a rookie, and he likely was going to take most of the snaps in 2017, anyway. Cleveland will be in the market for a quarterback next year, and the Browns got better today. That's big for their future.

More moves I liked:

The Redskins got Jonathan Allen, the No. 2 player on my board, at 17. That could be the steal of the draft, as clearly teams were concerned about his shoulder injury. Great value for Washington, which must improve its front seven.

If Allen isn't the steal of the draft, it could be his former teammate O.J. Howard, who dropped to the Bucs at No. 19. Howard is the best tight end in the class, a complete player who is already a good blocker. That's rare coming out of college, and he also has elite athleticism.

Buffalo got a third-round pick this year and a 2018 first-rounder in a trade with Kansas City. The Bills had the fewest picks in the draft (six, tied with Atlanta), so they desperately needed some draft capital. At No. 27, they picked up Tre'Davious White, a veteran corner who could replace Stephon Gilmore.

The Saints ended up with the best corner in the draft at No. 11 in Marshon Lattimore. That probably ends any Malcolm Butler trade rumblings.

There were no quarterbacks left on the board at No. 13, so the Cardinals filled the biggest hole on their roster by taking Haason Reddick, who could play inside or outside linebacker.

Miami got good value in pass-rusher Charles Harris at No. 22. He's my 12th-ranked prospect.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis should start as a rookie for the Lions. I love his intangibles and attitude.

Question marks

If the Bears think Mitchell Trubisky is their quarterback of the future, I don't question targeting him, even though he was more of a mid- to late-first-round talent on my board. It's what they gave up to get him that I question. To move up one spot, Chicago gave up pick Nos. 3, 67 and 111 this year and a third-round pick in 2018. That's a ton, and the Bears have several needs elsewhere, particularly in the secondary. Mike Glennon could be one-and-done in Chicago -- he has only $18.5 million guaranteed -- and Trubisky could get the developmental year he needs. He has a high ceiling but only one year of collegiate starting experience. This is a risky pick for the Bears' -- and general manager Ryan Pace's -- future.

Both of the Titans' picks were reaches on my board. Wide receiver Corey Davis is my 16th-ranked prospect, and Tennessee took him at No. 5. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is my 30th-ranked player, and Tennessee got him at No. 18. Were there no takers to trade down? Look, I like both of these players, but the value isn't there. Davis wasn't at the combine because of an ankle injury, and we still don't know his true top-end speed. That's a roll of the dice. At his best, he could be a No. 1 wideout for Marcus Mariota, lining up outside and in the slot, and he's great after the catch. As for Jackson, Kevin King was higher on my board, and No. 18 is high for a raw, undersized (5-10, 186) corner who might have to play in the slot as a rookie. He's talented, but he must improve his technique. Now, I should give Tennessee credit for addressing needs. But remember, the Titans don't have a second-round pick because of last year's trade up to get Jack Conklin. They have to hit on Davis and Jackson.

I'm grouping these together because of the huge trades they made to move up and take quarterbacks.

Kansas City gave up its first- and third-round picks this year plus its first-round pick next year to take Patrick Mahomes at No. 10. That's a lot to give up for someone who might not see the field for a playoff contender. Mahomes is super raw and toolsy and he certainly needs time to sit. Now he'll get the chance to learn behind Alex Smith, who is signed through 2019. Could Mahomes be a two-year redshirt? Those don't happen much anymore, but he needs some time. Mahomes has a huge arm, but the Texas Tech system he comes from hasn't translated well at the NFL level. He was the No. 26 prospect in my Big Board.

The Texans, meanwhile, surrendered pick No. 25 and a first-round pick next year to move up to No. 12 to take Deshaun Watson, betting big on a guy with a championship pedigree. But Watson had an inconsistent 2016 season, and he has thrown 30 interceptions over the past two seasons. I love his toughness, and I think he'll compete with Tom Savage immediately, but this is a reach on my board (he's ranked No. 34). I saw too many issues on tape to put Watson in the first round on my board.

More lingering questions: