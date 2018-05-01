Knicks conclude interviews, will now decide on candidates

After talking with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, the New York Knicks have completed interviews for the franchise's head-coaching job, and team officials are huddling to reach a consensus on the hiring of a candidate, league sources told ESPN.

The Knicks hope to hire a new coach this week, sources said.

Former Memphis coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland coach David Blatt and former Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer are among the candidates whom president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry have met with in recent weeks.

Former Golden State coach Mark Jackson, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, San Antonio assistant James Borrego, Toronto G League coach Jerry Stackhouse, Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Clippers assistant Mike Woodson and television analyst Kenny Smith are among the candidates the Knicks interviewed to replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired after two seasons as coach in April.

The Knicks are searching for their 11th head coach since the 2001-02 season. Management hopes this hire can help bring stability to a franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs in five seasons.

Mills and Perry hope to build a young core around All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, who isn't expected back until midway through next season as he recovers from a torn ACL. The Knicks own all of their future first-round draft picks and project to have significant cap space in the 2019 offseason.

"I think this is a very desirable place and job, and I think a lot of candidates will see and understand the vision that we have, the type of people that we are," Perry said last month. "In conjunction with the city of New York and the historical significance of the New York Knicks, this will be an attractive job for a lot of coaches and [there] will be a lot of interest in this job."

Mills said last month that the franchise's next coaching hire will need to "understand today's player" and be a strong communicator.

Said Mills: "Today's players are very different from yesterday's players. So you have to be a person that understands who these guys are, where they come from, what their basketball journey is."

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.