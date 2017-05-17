LaVar Ball: Lonzo Ball doesn't need to work out for anyone but Lakers

The Ball family is putting its faith that Lonzo Ball's showcase with the Los Angeles Lakers will convince his hometown team to draft him No. 2 overall.

Ball will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Lakers only, his father, LaVar, told Lakers Nation on Tuesday.

"That's all we working out for is the Lakers," LaVar Ball said. "Just the Lakers. There's nobody else that we need to work out for."

A source close to Lonzo Ball had told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that it's been "clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles."

Ball starred in his only season at nearby UCLA. He also played high school ball at Chino Hills.

LaVar Ball is convinced that adding his son will return the Lakers to the postseason, which they haven't reached since 2012-13.

"The Lakers make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there," Ball told Lakers Nation.

Lonzo Ball's decision to skip a workout with the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, could have major financial implications. The difference on a guaranteed rookie wage scale contract between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks is $2,202,900, according to the collective bargaining agreement. The difference could be more striking if taxes are considered; California has the highest state taxes in the United States at 13.3 percent, while Massachusetts' taxes are 5.1 percent.

A Lakers source says the team will look at dozens of players with the second and 28th picks. The players under the strongest consideration at No. 2 right now are Markelle Fultz, Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

LaVar Ball touted Fultz as the player the Celtics should draft?during an appearance Wednesday on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed."

"Markelle Fultz is the perfect pick for them," Ball said. "He's the best player. Take him."

Speaking after the draft lottery Tuesday night, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka noted there is no clear-cut No. 1.

"The harder call may be the first one," he said. "Sometimes having the second pick is better than the first. We're sitting in a fantastic position.

"I think there are four, five guys that are well suited to be [drafted] at the top."

Lakers president Magic Johnson said the No. 2 pick gives them "a lot more options."

"I'm good at No. 2, when you've got this much quality of talent that's in this draft," Johnson said. "This draft is just not 1-5, 1-6. This draft is 1-30. They've got some really good players in this draft.

"This is one of the deepest drafts I've seen. We're excited. No. 2 is good. It's better than not having a pick at all. We're excited. When he said who was No. 4, I went, 'OK, I'm good now.' If I get [No.] 3, I'm good. If I get [No.] 2, I'm good. If I get [No.] 1, I'm good. So it's a good situation to be in."

Pelinka reiterated that a player's father -- in this case LaVar Ball -- won't have any bearing on the team's decision, a point Johnson made at the NBA draft combine last week.

"We're going to evaluate the players and who they are as players," Pelinka said.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Darren Rovell contributed to this report.