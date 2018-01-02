LaVar Ball came up as NBA founder in Google search

For a short time Tuesday morning, Google searches for the term "NBA founder" returned LaVar Ball as the answer.

"Clearly we dropped the ball," a Google spokesperson told ESPN. "We're taking a timeout to huddle around the issue and expect to rebound soon."

When coming up with a description for a person who is searched, Google's algorithm accounts for a variety of web pages, a source familiar with the workings of the company's process said. It's not exactly clear how Ball, the father of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo and creator of the Big Baller Brand, ever became the man who started the National Basketball Association, according to the search engine.

Once word spread around social media, Google's short bio of Ball was changed to "media personality."

No one person is given credit for starting the NBA. Lawyer Maurice Podoloff was the first commissioner (1946 to 1949), and Syracuse Nationals owner Danny Biasone helped popularize the game with the invention of the 24-second shot clock in 1954.

LaVar Ball was born 13 years later in 1967.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are set to make their pro basketball debut later this week for a team in Lithuania. Lonzo plays for the Lakers.

Last month, LaVar Ball announced he was starting a basketball league in which top high school players could play after their senior year before being allowed to be drafted by NBA teams. The league would serve as an alternative to going to college for a year and would pay the players.

Messages left for LaVar Ball were not immediately returned.