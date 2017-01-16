Le'Veon Bell runs for most rushing yards in first 2 playoff games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now this is how you make a playoff debut.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back? Le'Veon Bell?ran for 170 yards on 30 carries Sunday night in an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, setting an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a player's first two postseason games.

Bell ran through the Miami Dolphins for 167 yards on 29 carries in the AFC wild-card round.?

"The coaches put a lot of trust in me to get the job done," Bell said of Sunday's performance. "Just run hard. Just picked my spots where I could and run hard."

While Bell delivered the lion's share of the Steelers' offense, kicker? Chris Boswell?provided all of Pittsburgh's points, booting an NFL playoff-record six field goals.

"It's just about doing my job," Boswell said. "Coming out here, put it through the yellow pipes. Don't really think too much. Don't think like I'm the guy or anything. I'm just doing my job and doing my one-eleventh for the team."

Bell is one of four players in NFL history with back-to-back playoff games of at least 150 yards, according to Pro-Football Reference. He joins Franco Harris (1975), Marcus Allen (1984) and Terrell Davis (1999).

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told Bell before the playoffs he would be the Steelers' workhorse, similar to Davis in the late 1990s for the Denver Broncos.

Roethlisberger was right.

Bell outgained the Chiefs' entire offense (150 yards) through three quarters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.