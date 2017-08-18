LT George Fant leaves Seahawks game with injured knee

SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks left tackle George Fant exited Friday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with 8:49 left in the second quarter after suffering a right knee injury.

Fant was moving backwards in pass protection when teammate Justin Britt, who was on the ground, rolled into him. Fant immediately went to the ground and clutched his left knee. Trainers tended to him for several minutes before carting Fant off the field.

Fant started 10 games at left tackle last year and is expected to start there again in 2017.

Pete Carroll said earlier this summer that Fant had the best offseason of any Seahawks player. Fant bulked up from 296 pounds to 320 pounds.

After Fant's injury, second-year player Rees Odhiambo took over at left tackle. Luke Joeckel, who has been playing left guard, could also be an option to play that spot.