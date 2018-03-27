Man rehired by Chicago White Sox after 23 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit

Mar 27, 2018, 3:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Nevest Coleman former White Sox grounds keeper was wrongly convicted and started his first day back with the Chicago White Sox, March 26, 2018 after 23 years in prison. PlayNancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
WATCH Man returns to baseball job 23 years after being wrongfully imprisoned

After spending 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Nevest Coleman returned to his job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

PHOTO: Nevest Coleman former White Sox grounds keeper was wrongly convicted and started his first day back with the Chicago White Sox, March 26, 2018 after 23 years in prison. Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
Nevest Coleman former White Sox grounds keeper was wrongly convicted and started his first day back with the Chicago White Sox, March 26, 2018 after 23 years in prison.

Coleman was sentenced to life in prison for a 1994 rape and murder he didn't commit. The charges were dropped, and he was released from prison in November 2017.

On Monday, Coleman arrived at Gate 4 of Guaranteed Rate Field with his bagged lunch and walked the field with his co-workers, Jerry Powe and Harry Smith. The last time the three walked the field together was in 1994 before Coleman was sent to prison. He was happy to pick up where he left off.

"The past is the past," Coleman said to reporters.

PHOTO: Nevest Coleman is dropped off for his first day of work at Guaranteed Rate Field, March 26, 2018 in Chicago, Ill. Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
Nevest Coleman is dropped off for his first day of work at Guaranteed Rate Field, March 26, 2018 in Chicago, Ill.

His co-worker Jerry Powe, is now his boss.

"He was a good, excellent worker. We're glad to have him back," Powe said.

"I almost cried when I saw him because I hadn't seen him in a long time. I didn't even know he was even out," Smith said.

Coleman power-washed the area around Gate 4 and is looking forward to Opening Day.

"April 5," Coleman said, "I'll be there."

PHOTO: With the sun shining, Nevest Coleman, center, enters Guaranteed Rate Field with friend and fellow grounds crew Harry Smith Jr., left, and friend and now supervisor Jerry Powe for Colemans first day of work, March 26, 2018 in Chicago, Ill. Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
With the sun shining, Nevest Coleman, center, enters Guaranteed Rate Field with friend and fellow grounds crew Harry Smith Jr., left, and friend and now supervisor Jerry Powe for Coleman's first day of work, March 26, 2018 in Chicago, Ill.

Comments