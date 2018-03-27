After spending 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Nevest Coleman returned to his job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Coleman was sentenced to life in prison for a 1994 rape and murder he didn't commit. The charges were dropped, and he was released from prison in November 2017.

On Monday, Coleman arrived at Gate 4 of Guaranteed Rate Field with his bagged lunch and walked the field with his co-workers, Jerry Powe and Harry Smith. The last time the three walked the field together was in 1994 before Coleman was sent to prison. He was happy to pick up where he left off.

"The past is the past," Coleman said to reporters.

His co-worker Jerry Powe, is now his boss.

"He was a good, excellent worker. We're glad to have him back," Powe said.

"I almost cried when I saw him because I hadn't seen him in a long time. I didn't even know he was even out," Smith said.

Coleman power-washed the area around Gate 4 and is looking forward to Opening Day.

"April 5," Coleman said, "I'll be there."