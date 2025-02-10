Live

Trump 2nd term live updates: US plan will not return Palestinians to Gaza, Trump says

"Think of it as a real estate development for the future," Trump said.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: February 10, 2025, 10:29 AM EST

As President Donald Trump's second administration continued its effort to swiftly reshape the federal government, the president was expected early this week to discuss imposing 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

That duty would arrive amid a flurry of trade-related announcements that have applied pressure to some of America's biggest trading partners, including China, Mexico and Canada.

18 minutes ago

3rd federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship EO

A federal judge in New Hampshire Monday morning issued an injunction temporarily blocking the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante’s order marks the third time in less than a week that a federal court has blocked the Trump administration’s day-one executive order that sought to preclude the children of undocumented immigrants from birthright citizenship.

Judge Laplante determined that the nonprofits who brought the case were likely to succeed on their claim that the executive order was unconstitutional, and that enforcement of the order would cause irreparable harm.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf enroute to New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025.
Ben Curtis/AP

The series of losses comes as the Trump administration charts its plan to appeal the rulings and potentially bring the issue to the Supreme Court. Lawyers for the Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal in the Western District of Washington last week after another federal judge issued an injunction.

“We think we have good grounds, but you could be right. I mean, you'll find out. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said on his first day in office after signing the order when asked about the likelihood of legal challenges.

-ABC News' Laura Romero

28 minutes ago

Trump says he's dismissing boards of military academies

According to a post on his social media platform, President Donald Trump said he has "ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard" academies/

Trump said that military academies have been "infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues" and added that he intends to appoint new leaders to the boards of the academies.

– ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

37 minutes ago

CFPB workers reminded to ‘not perform any work tasks’ as DOGE, Vought take over

Russ Vought, the new CFPB acting director, sent another email to staff Monday morning reminding them that the agency's Washington, D.C., bureau will be closed all week and telling employees, "Please do not perform any work tasks," according to an email obtained by ABC News.

"As you have been informed by the Chief Operating Officer in an email yesterday, the Bureau's DC headquarters building is closed this week," the email reads from Vought, who is also director of the Office of Management and Budget.

– ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze and Will Steakin

56 minutes ago

Trump says Palestinians wouldn't have right to return to Gaza under US takeover plan

In a newly released clip from a sit-down interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, President Donald Trump said Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza as he laid out his proposal for the U.S. to "own" Gaza.

"We'll build beautiful communities for the 1.9 million people, we'll build beautiful communities. Safe communities, could be five, six could be two, but we'll build safe communities a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future," Trump said.

People walk with belongings along al-Rashid street between Gaza City and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 10, 2025.
Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Baier then asked Trump: "Would the Palestinians have the right to return?"

"No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing, much better -- in other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them, because if they have to return now, it will be years before you could ever -- it's not habitable," Trump said. "It will be years before it could happen. I'm talking about starting to build and I think I could make a deal with Jordan, I think I could make a deal with Egypt, you know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year."

Trump is set to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday. Jordan remains steadfast against the proposal to take in more Palestinians.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

