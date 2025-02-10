A federal judge in New Hampshire Monday morning issued an injunction temporarily blocking the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante’s order marks the third time in less than a week that a federal court has blocked the Trump administration’s day-one executive order that sought to preclude the children of undocumented immigrants from birthright citizenship.

Judge Laplante determined that the nonprofits who brought the case were likely to succeed on their claim that the executive order was unconstitutional, and that enforcement of the order would cause irreparable harm.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf enroute to New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. Ben Curtis/AP

The series of losses comes as the Trump administration charts its plan to appeal the rulings and potentially bring the issue to the Supreme Court. Lawyers for the Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal in the Western District of Washington last week after another federal judge issued an injunction.

“We think we have good grounds, but you could be right. I mean, you'll find out. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said on his first day in office after signing the order when asked about the likelihood of legal challenges.

-ABC News' Laura Romero