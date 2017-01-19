Marlins acquire RHP Dan Straily from Reds

The Miami Marlins are acquiring right-handed starter Dan Straily, who was involved in two trades that helped build the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, from the Cincinnati Reds for prospects, the team announced.

Miami dealt right-handed pitching prospects Luis Castillo, Austin Brice and minor league outfielder Isaiah White?for Straily. The deal is pending physicals.

The 28-year-old Straily had his best year as a pro in 2016. Picked up off waivers by Cincinnati on April 1, Straily went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 191 1/3 innings. He tied for the league lead in homers allowed at 31.

Straily was a solid prospect for the Oakland Athletics. He won 10 games and had a sub-4.00 ERA in his first full season in 2013 but then regressed. He was sent to the Cubs in July 2014 in the deal that landed Addison Russell in Chicago and Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel in Oakland.

That wasn't the only big trade he was involved in. The Cubs traded him to Houston in January 2015 in a deal involving Dexter Fowler.

Castillo, 24, pitched at Single-A and Double-A last season, going 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings.

Brice, also 24, threw in Double-A and Triple-A. He was 4-7 with a 2.74 ERA in 32 minor league games, including 13 starts.?He appeared in 15 games for the Marlins last season where he had a 7.07 ERA in 14 big league innings.

White, 20, was taken in the third round of the 2015 draft by Miami. He played at short-season Single A last season, hitting .214 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 51 games.