Mock Draft 2.0: Projecting top picks for the Sixers, Celtics and more

It's time for the our first NBA mock draft in 2017 for a very deep and talented draft.

It's our best stab at a full first-round mock -- assuming every eligible prospect who has yet to state his intentions on the draft declares -- after taking into account team needs and conversations with NBA scouts and GMs.

We'll be using ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) to project the order.

Without further ado, I present Mock Draft 2.0.

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Freshman

Guard

There's no consensus No. 1 pick right now, but that's a good thing this year. The Sixers project to have several elite options here.

Fultz seems like the best fit of the group. He does everything well and has no real holes in his game. At his size, he can play either backcourt position, and for a team that could really use some 3-point shooting, his 46 percent rate from deep this season is encouraging.

Ben Simmons might still be the Sixers' primary point guard of the future, but Fultz's all-around game gives the team multiple options.

Odds of winning lottery (if they finish with the worst record): 25 percent

Projected record:?21-61

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Freshman

Guard

I'm not sure there's a Celtics fan left on the planet who doesn't know that Boston owns the rights to the Nets' draft picks for the next two years. Last year, picking in the Nets' position produced Jaylen Brown. This year, the reward might be much higher.

Point guard isn't an immediate need for Boston, but Ball is such a terrific prospect that I don't think it will matter much to GM Danny Ainge. His combination of size, playmaking, shooting and sizzle doesn't come along very often.

The Celtics can always move other pieces around. Ball would immediately be the highest-ceiling player on the roster.

Odds of winning lottery (via Nets): 19.9 percent (Boston owns the rights to swap picks with Brooklyn.)

Projected record: 22-60

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Freshman

Forward

The Suns are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and Jackson happens to be the highest-ceiling defensive prospect in the draft.

His length, athleticism and motor allow him to guard three positions on the floor. Although he isn't an elite offensive player because of his inconsistent shooting, he's a terrific playmaker and slasher who excels in the open court. Most importantly, he's a high-character player who would immediately add toughness and grit on and off the court.

He'd be a great fit with the rest of the Suns' young players.

Odds of winning lottery: 15.6 percent

Projected record: 26-56

4. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)*

Malik Monk

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Lakers have a 35.6 percent chance of landing a top-three pick in the draft, per BPI. If they do that, they'll keep the pick another year. There's a very strong incentive for the Lakers to tank, given the strength at the top of the draft and the fact that they could lose their pick completely.

If the Sixers get this selection, it's the best-case scenario for them. Monk is the most dynamic scorer in the draft. He can light it up from anywhere. Pairing him with Fultz in the backcourt would give Philly two elite shooters and scorers to pair with Simmons and Joel Embiid.

If the Sixers trot out Embiid, Simmons, Dario Saric, Fultz and Monk next season, we will be talking about them as the best young team in the NBA, and Sam Hinkie will finally find some redemption for "The Process."

Odds of Lakers winning lottery: 11.9 percent (Philadelphia will get L.A.'s first-round pick if it falls outside the top three.)

Projected record (Lakers): 27-55

Dennis Smith

NC State

Freshman

Guard

The Heat are in full-blown rebuild mode. Goran Dragic is available, and? Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside are the two building blocks for the future.

Finding a dynamic scorer to play alongside that duo is a must, and Smith has that ability. He's an explosive athlete who can create his own shot and finish above the rim. He isn't an elite shooter, but his 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc gives scouts hope that he's improving.

Odds of winning lottery: 8.8 percent

Projected record: 29-53

Frank Ntilikina

France

Age:?18

Guard

The bounty of college freshmen point guards is obscuring one international prospect who has the potential to be just as good as the rest of them. He has a 7-foot wing span, sees the floor well and can be a terrific defender.

Ntilikina just took home MVP honors after leading France to the Under-18 European Championships a couple weeks ago. He scored 31 points on seven 3s and had four rebounds and three assists in the title game.

The Mavericks have two of the best international scouts in the business on their staff. They aren't sleeping on Ntilikina.

Odds of winning lottery: 6.3 percent

Projected record: 30-52

Jayson Tatum

Duke

Freshman

Forward

How deep is this draft? Some NBA scouts have Tatum No. 1 on their board. He goes No. 7 here.

Tatum is the prototypical NBA wing in both size and skill set. He's athletic and strong, he can score from all over the floor, and he plays defense. His lack of a strong 3-point shot (6-for-20 so far this season) is the biggest weakness of his game and pushes him a little farther down the board for some teams.

The Magic don't really need a small forward, especially when Aaron Gordon continues to show so much promise. But at this point, Tatum is the best player on the board and a great pick here.

Odds of winning lottery: 4.3 percent

Projected record: 32-50

Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

Giles might be the best prospect in the draft were it not for several knee surgeries that have him slowly coming back to form.

He hasn't shown much in the three games he has played for Duke, but his eight rebounds in 13 minutes against Virginia Tech on Saturday give you a glimpse of what he's able to do with his hyperactive motor and athleticism. And he has the ability to score inside and out.

If Giles comes on late, he won't be available this low. And if he's here, the Wolves just added to their embarrassment of young riches.

Odds of winning lottery (via Knicks): 2.8 percent

Projected record: 32-50

Jonathan Isaac

FSU

Freshman

Forward

The Pelicans are among a slew of Western Conference teams competing for the No. 8 playoff seed. BPI's projections are pessimistic that they'll keep up their current hot streak, and it might be for the best. They desperately need talent to put around Anthony Davis.

Isaac might not even be the best player on his current team, but his upside is enormous. He's super skilled, with a huge wingspan, and he can guard multiple positions.

He needs to get stronger but would be a long-term upgrade at the 3 for the Pelicans.

Odds of winning lottery: 1.7 percent

Projected record: 33-49

De'Aaron Fox

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Kings currently have dibs on the last playoff spot in the West, but BPI doesn't project that they'll hold onto the spot for long.

If the Kings keep this top-10 pick, point guard seems like the way to go. Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Garrett Temple are not long-term solutions, and there's one elite point guard left on the board in Fox.

Fox is the fastest point guard in the draft and one of the craftiest. He can't shoot, but his ability to push the basketball and create will make him a threat in the NBA.

Odds of winning lottery: 1.1 percent (If the Kings move ahead of Philadelphia in the lottery and are in the top 10, they swap spots with the Sixers. If Sacramento's pick falls outside the top 10, it will go to Chicago.)

Projected record: 34-48

Miles Bridges

Michigan State

Freshman

Forward

The Nuggets are loaded with young talent and don't have any glaring needs, but if Bridges is here, he should be an attractive option.

The ultra-athletic forward is a dominant scorer and underrated passer who can play the 3 and the 4.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.8 percent

Projected record: 36-46

OG Anunoby

Indiana

Sophomore

Forward

The Knicks could use some help at the 2, but with no great shooting guards on the board, Anunoby will be very attractive instead.

He's built like an NFL player but with athleticism and quickness. He's the ideal 3-and-D player who has a little Kawhi Leonard in his game.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.7 percent

Projected record: 38-44

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Freshman

Forward

The Pacers' biggest need is probably at the 2 as well, where they'll eventually need to replace the increasingly ineffective Monta Ellis. However, there isn't a player left on the board who really makes sense.

Markkanen would be an interesting pick here. His ability to stretch the floor makes him an ideal long-term frontcourt companion for Myles Turner.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.6 percent

Projected record: 38-43

Terrance Ferguson

Australia

Age:?19

Guard

We see a pretty big drop-off at this point in the draft, as those top 13 players currently look like near-locks for the lottery. The pool gets shallower as we head into the next tier.

Chicago's biggest need is probably at the point -- especially in the wake of the Rajon Rondo fiasco?--?but all the elite point guards are off the board. The Bulls also really need 3-point shooting, as they are last in the league, shooting just 30.7 percent from deep.

Ferguson is one of the best shooters in the draft and is getting real minutes playing pro ball in Australia,. He's a bit one-dimensional, but the Bulls need all the help they can get.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.5 percent

Projected record: 39-43

T.J. Leaf

UCLA

Freshman

Forward

The Blazers already have three power forwards, but none of them has a PER greater than 10 this season. It's an area in which Portland could use an upgrade, and Leaf's skill as a scorer and shooter would give the Blazers several different looks.

Leaf isn't particularly long for his position, but he makes up for that with a terrific feel for the game.

Projected record: 37-45

Robert Williams

Texas A&M

Freshman

Forward

It might behoove the Wizards (who rank 27th in the NBA in blocked shots) to take a swing at Williams, one of the most intriguing raw talents in the draft.

His athleticism and shot-blocking combined with an emerging offensive game give him a very high ceiling.

Projected record: 39-43

Jarrett Allen

Texas

Freshman

Center

Andre Drummond is the man in the middle for the Pistons, but they could use more help in the paint.

There isn't a lot of flashiness from Allen, but his huge, 7-foot-6 wingspan, solid rebounding and defensive numbers mean teams will be willing to bring him along slowly.

Projected record: 41-41

Ivan Rabb

Cal

Sophomore

Forward

The Hawks are reportedly shopping Paul Millsap at the trade deadline and could use some long-term athleticism and toughness at the 4.

Rabb is just the second non-freshman to crack our mock. He was widely regarded as a lottery pick last year, but with the huge infusion of talent from this stellar freshman class, his stock has taken a small hit.

Rabb has proven to be an elite rebounder this year, and he's shooting 44 percent on his 2-point jumpers, but teams would like to see more shot-blocking and added strength to play offense in the paint.

Projected record: 42-40

Edrice Adebayo

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

Adebayo's body and explosiveness are reminiscent of? Dwight Howard, but he's still figuring out how to make an impact on the court.

The Bucks could use that type of toughness in the paint, and Adebayo offers a long-term upgrade over John Henson and Mirza Teletovic.

Projected record: 43-39

Luke Kennard

Duke

Sophomore

Guard

Kennard is one of the best shooters in the draft, and he shows enough versatility that he can play off the ball a bit as well.

With Nicolas Batum, Marco Belinelli and Jeremy Lamb, the Hornets already have a lot of 2s, but none of them strokes it the way Kennard does.

Projected record: 44-38

Rodions Kurucs

Latvia

Age: 18

Forward

The Nuggets have one of the best international scouting services in the league, and this is their second pick in the first round.

Kurucs is a long, athletic wing who can shoot the ball. He's a draft-and-stash guy, but scouts love his upside if he's given a few more years to develop.

Projected record (Grizzlies): 45-37 (Denver will get Memphis' first-round pick if it falls outside the top five.)

Tyler Lydon

Syracuse

Sophomore

Forward

Lydon has been a mild disappointment as a sophomore, but he's playing better the past few weeks. His combination of athleticism, 3-point shooting, versatility and rebounding makes him an intriguing prospect in the 20s.

The Thunder could use long-term help at forward, and Lydon can play both the 3 and the 4.

Projected record: 46-36

Marques Bolden

Duke

Freshman

Center

The Jazz are loaded with intriguing young players at every position. They're one of the deepest teams in the league, so they can afford to take a risk.

Bolden is clearly a project. He barely gets off the bench for the Blue Devils, and his inconsistency as a presence in the paint has carried over from his high school days. However, his size, reach, wing span and upside could have the Jazz looking smart in a few years.

This would be a long-term play.

Projected record: 49-33

Omer Yurtseven

NC State

Freshman

Center

The Nets have to be hurting. They could be drafting a player such as Lonzo Ball, had former GM? Billy King not traded their future for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce a few years ago.

Yurtseven is a bit of a sleeper. He got a late start to the season because of some NCAA eligibility issues, but he's big and skilled, and he can do what NBA teams want modern bigs to do -- shoot and protect the rim.

He isn't a great athlete, nor will he be ready right away, but the Nets have to think about the future.

Projected record (Celtics): 50-32

Isaiah Hartenstein

Germany

Age: 18

Forward

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri has never been shy about grabbing international talents, and Hartenstein certainly has the talent to go this high. He scored 14.7 PPG and 9.3 RPG in 25.7 MPG for Germany in the FIBA Under-18 European Championships.

Picking up a 7-footer who can spread the floor at the 4 position would be a long-term upgrade for the Raptors down the road.

Projected record (Clippers): 52-30 (Toronto will get L.A.'s first-round pick if it falls outside the lottery.)

Jawun Evans

Oklahoma State

Sophomore

Guard

All the hype about the incredible freshman point guard class has hidden Evans a bit.

He's doesn't have great size, and he's not an elite athlete, but his abilities to run a team, hit big shots and and protect the ball make him an intriguing backup point guard.

Projected record: 58-24

Ike Anigbogu

UCLA

Freshman

Center

This is the type of player Ujiri loves: underrated and a little raw but with athleticism and toughness that should translate to the NBA.

Anigbogu doesn't play a huge role for UCLA, but his athleticism and shot-blocking have turned a lot of heads.

Projected record: 59-23

Tony Bradley

North Carolina

Freshman

Center

The Cavs are rolling this year without a traditional center. Tristan Thompson is doing a great job, but getting a true 7-footer could pay off down the road.

Bradley is a pretty raw prospect offensively, though he's already one of the better young rebounders in the country.

Projected record: 60-22

Josh Hart

Villanova

Senior

Guard

Hart just feels like a Spurs player: solid, no ego and can hurt you in a number of ways, such as hitting 3s and getting to the basket.

The Spurs obviously have Danny Green to do a lot of that, but with Manu Ginobili potentially in his last season, Hart could be a nice fit.

Projected record: 62-20

30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors)*

Kostja Mushidi

Belgium

Age: 18

Guard

This is the second first-rounder for the Jazz, and I wouldn't be surprised if they go international.

Mushidi is a raw prospect who needs to improve his shooting, but his athleticism and scoring talent make him an attractive option. He ended up averaging 14.7 PPG for Germany in the FIBA Under-18 European Championships.

His 8-for-42 shooting from 3 is the big reason he isn't higher on our board.

Projected record (Warriors): 69-13 (Utah owns Golden State's first-round pick.)

BPI projected records current as of Jan. 2.