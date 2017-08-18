Nationals place Brian Goodwin on DL, recall Alejandro De Aza

Brian Goodwin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain, joining a long list of Washington Nationals outfielders currently sidelined with injuries.

Goodwin was placed on the DL retroactive to Aug. 14. He joins Bryce Harper (hyperextended knee),? Ryan Raburn?(trapezius strain), Jayson Werth (foot contusion) and Adam Eaton (torn ACL).

Eaton said Wednesday he has not ruled out the possibility of returning this season from his April injury, and has been running and swinging a bat for the past couple weeks.

"I'm going to give myself the best chance whatever I can as humanly possibly for my knee," Eaton said. "I have to listen to my knee at the end of the day, my knee is going to tell me where it's going to be a go or not.

"I'm going to worry about putting myself in the best-case scenario. Work my rear end off every single day and let the cards fall where they may."

The Nationals recalled outfielder? Alejandro De Aza from Triple-A Syracuse. The Nationals become De Aza's sixth team he has played for in the majors. At Syracuse this season the 33-year-old veteran hit .280 with 4 home runs and 19 RBIs.

Goodwin, 26, has hit .251 with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs in 74 games this season.

The Nationals also transferred shortstop Trea Turner to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. Turner has been sidelined?since June 30 with a fractured right wrist.