NBA trade deadline: Latest news and updates after the buzzer sounds

The 2018 NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but deals are still trickling in across the league. Our team of reporters is keeping track of all the latest news.

Feb. 8 updates

? 3:18 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers have no deal in place to move center DeAndre Jordan , a league source tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.?

? 3:14 p.m. ET: The Washington Wizards are trading point guard Sheldon Mac to the Atlanta Hawks, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports.

? 2:59 p.m. ET:?The Orlando Magic are sending guard Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick (via Memphis), a league source tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 2:55 p.m. ET:?The Memphis Grizzlies may keep guard Tyreke Evans after all, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Evans has been held out of the lineup since Jan. 31 while Memphis searches for a trade.

? 2:51 p.m. ET:? Sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski there's still hope within Kenneth Faried 's camp that Denver will find a trade for the 28-year-old forward. Sources say Denver has been talking to teams, including the Indiana Pacers, but conversations have not resulted in a deal.

? 2:45 p.m. ET: The Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward Noah Vonleh and cash to the Chicago Bulls for the rights to?Milocan Rakovic, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.?Portland gets under the luxury tax and gets a $3.5 million traded player exception with the deal.

? 2:37 p.m. ET:?The New Orleans Pelicans are trading forward Dante Cunningham to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Rashad Vaughn, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports.

? 2:20 p.m. ET:??The Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a three-team deal that will send Devin Harris to Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay to New York and Doug McDermott to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Denver and New York will be swapping second-round picks in the deal.

? 1:15 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading guard Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade spent his first 13 seasons with the Heat.

? 1:10 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing to reshape their roster at the deadline. Cleveland has acquired Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz and George Hill from the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.?As part of the three-team deal, Sacramento acquires Joe Johnson,? Iman Shumpert?and a 2020 second-round pick (via Miami), while Utah receives Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose.

? 12:42 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded guard Isaiah Thomas , forward Channing Frye and their 2018 first-round pick (protected) to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Jordan Clarkson?and?forward Larry Nance Jr., league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 12:40 p.m. ET: The Miami Heat have agreed to trade forward Okaro White to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Luke Babbitt, sources tell The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

? 12:33 p.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies have traded James Ennis to the Detroit Pistons for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 11:55 a.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying persistent in trying to construct a deal for guard? Kemba Walker , but there remains no traction there, league sources tell ESPN's?Adrian Wojnarowski.?

? 11:15 a.m. ET:?Point guard Jameer Nelson , who was moved last week in the Nikola Mirotic deal, has been traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Detroit Pistons for center Willie Reed, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. Chicago and Detroit will also swap second-round picks in 2022.

? 8:43 a.m. ET:?The? LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers?continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered around DeAndre Jordan , including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 8:43 a.m. ET:?The New York Knicks will continue to try to find a trade for exiled center Joakim Noah on Thursday. Assuming that doesn't happen, opposing executives expect OKC and Minnesota will be among the teams interested in Noah if he's waived or bought out by the Knicks, league sources told ESPN's Ian Begley. As of earlier this week, Noah remained opposed to a buyout, sources say.

? 1:50 a.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies are still holding out for a first-round pick to move Tyreke Evans -- and Boston, Denver and Philadelphia have resisted offers beyond either a young player or a second-rounder, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. First-rounders have never been gripped so tightly in the league.

? 1:43 a.m. ET:?The Indiana Pacers have been aggressive in offering salary space to extract a first-round pick for absorbing a bad contract, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pacers would send Al Jefferson back in those deals.

? 1:38 a.m. ET:?Teams reaching out to the Memphis Grizzlies on Marc Gasol have been consistently shut down, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies refuse to discuss trades on the franchise center.

? 1:32 a.m. ET:?The Los Angeles Lakers have turned down several teams offering second-round picks for Julius Randle , league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. No one will offer a first-round pick with him headed into restricted free agency.

Feb. 7 updates

? 2:02 p.m. ET:? Lou Williams has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the LA Clippers, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, first reported by Yahoo! Sports, includes a team option for the third season. Williams was one of the most pursued players on the trade market heading into the deadline.

? 12:02 p.m. ET:?The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to acquire New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez for Johnny O'Bryant and two future second-round picks, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.?Hernangomez was unhappy with his role in New York.

? 9:38 a.m. ET:?After Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic, LeBron James said he will not waive his no-trade clause ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. "I'm here for the long haul," James said. "I'm here for this season right now, [to] try to figure out ways we can still compete. I couldn't give up on my teammates like that."

Feb. 6 updates

? 12:55 p.m. ET:?Three front-runners ( Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers) and a fourth team ( Miami Heat) are staying engaged on Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Tyreke Evans , league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Evans has been held out of the lineup since Jan. 31 as Memphis works on a deal before the deadline.

? 12:35 p.m. ET:?The Washington Wizards have been engaged in trade talks involving center Marcin Gortat , multiple sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Washington has expressed interest in LA Clippers?center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Gortat has one year and $13.5 million left on his contract.

? 12:23 p.m. ET:? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting?that there is "not right now a blockbuster deal on their board" for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the team is not completely out of the running in a potential DeAndre Jordan trade with the LA Clippers.

? 10:42 a.m. ET:?As the Los Angeles Lakers become more realistic about the franchise's chances of snaring superstars in the free-agent class of 2018, the front office is increasingly looking through a longer lens in its team-building process, league sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.?The Lakers aren't abandoning a summer pursuit of stars, but they are recalibrating their focus on a 2019 class that could include San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, Golden State's Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jimmy Butler, league sources said.

Feb. 5 updates

? 6:36p.m. ET:?The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade center Tyler Zeller to the Milwaukee Bucks for guard Rashad Vaughn and a protected 2018 second-round pick,? league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Zeller gives the Bucks a solid backup center for the playoff push. The deal gives the Nets a chance to further replenish their future pool of draft picks.

Feb. 1 updates

? 1:21 p.m. ET:?The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade center Omer Asik, guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson and a protected 2018 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for forward Nikola Mirotic , a second-round pick and the rights to trade second-round picks in the 2021 draft, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bulls are expected to waive Allen and Nelson, the sources said. New Orleans agreed to guarantee Mirotic's $12.5 million option for the 2018-19 season, clinching the deal.

? 11:12 a.m. ET:?If the Golden State Warriors can create a max salary slot this offseason, the defending champs could position themselves to secure a meeting with LeBron James , league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes. It's worth noting, however, that there is no indication at this time that Golden State is evaluating such options to acquire the four-time MVP. ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks detailed the moves -- some more complicated than others -- that could land King James with Golden State.

? 10:45 a.m. ET:?Exiled New York Knicks center Joakim Noah won't be required to return to the team before the passing of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN's?Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knicks and Noah's representation discussed his status Wednesday and agreed that Noah would stay away from the team until the front office can exhaust any trade possibilities between now and the deadline, league sources said.

? 10:42 a.m. ET:? Greg Monroe has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns, clearing the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN's?Adrian Wojnarowski. The Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans have strong interest in Monroe and are expected to be at or near the top of his list, according to league sources.

Jan. 31 updates

? 6:44 p.m. ET: As trade talks intensify, the? Memphis Grizzlies plan on sitting shooting guard? Tyreke Evans ?until a deal is completed,? league sources tell ESPN's?Adrian Wojnarowski.?

? 6:28 p.m. ET:?The Chicago Bulls have decided to shut down forward Nikola Mirotic until the trade deadline passes as they continue working to find a deal that makes sense for both sides, league sources tell ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Jan. 30 update

? 1:47 p.m. ET:?The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls are unable to complete a trade for forward Nikola Mirotic , because Mirotic is awaiting his $12.5 million team option for the 2018-19 season to be exercised, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pelicans and Bulls were finalizing a package that included Omer Asik and a future first-round pick going to Chicago.

Jan. 29 updates

? 6:56 p.m. ET:?Sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the LA Clippers , after trading star Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons?Monday evening, will continue to discuss dealing Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan, with a plan to focus on young players and draft picks while competing for a playoff spot this season. On Tuesday, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers called any reported plans of tearing down the roster "not true ... But that's what's out there."

? 6:30 p.m. ET:?The LA Clippers have agreed to trade All-Star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers will receive Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, and a first-round and second-round draft pick, league sources say. The Clippers are also sending Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to Detroit alongside Griffin, sources say.

? 9:35 a.m. ET:?The Detroit Pistons have made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. So far, Detroit's asking price for Bradley, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is significant, league sources said.

Jan. 23 updates

? 5:34 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers are progressing in conversations on a deal to acquire Sacramento Kings guard George Hill , league sources told ESPN. The Cavaliers and Kings are discussing a package centered on guard Iman Shumpert and forward Channing Frye, league sources said.

? 10:55 a.m. ET:? Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan acknowledged to The Charlotte Observer on Monday night that he would listen to offers on Kemba Walker but said it would take an All-Star player in return if he were to trade him.?"I'm not looking to trade Kemba, but I would listen to opportunities," Jordan told the newspaper.

Jan. 19 update

? 9:57 a.m. ET:?Overloaded with bad contracts and untradeable assets, the Charlotte Hornets have made All-Star point guard Kemba Walker available in trade discussions, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jan. 9 update

? 8:30 a.m. ET:?League executives and agents judging the market believe that? Isaiah Thomas , who is in a contract year and is expected to seek a max deal this summer, has the best chance at a significant contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are other possibilities, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Cleveland has Thomas' full Bird rights.

Jan. 8 updates

? 5:33 p.m. ET: So far, serious offers for LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan , who can decline the player option on his $24.1 million contract for 2018-19, have been slow to come,? according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "He's a difference-maker, but I'm not sure anyone thinks he puts you over the top," one GM said.

? 5:01 p.m. ET:? According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons pursued Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier , but any potential deal would have been hard to execute without including the contract of guard Reggie Jackson, who will be out until February with a sprained ankle.

? 4:45 p.m. ET:? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear that Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and? Larry Nance Jr.?are all available via trade. According to the report, the Lakers have also given up hope on unloading Luol Deng's contract.

Jan. 4 updates

? 6:17 p.m. ET:?According to a report by ESPN senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the? Cleveland Cavaliers ?are "very unlikely" to move Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick acquired from Boston in the? Kyrie Irving- Isaiah Thomas deal.

? 6:11 p.m. ET:?ESPN NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks reports that DeAndre Liggins , whose minutes have decreased with the Milwaukee Bucks, could?be a roster casualty if the Bucks elect to retain Sean Kilpatrick.?

