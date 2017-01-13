NFL pushes back Steelers-Chiefs start time, cites weather forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A predicted ice storm for the Kansas City area on Sunday led the NFL to change starting time for the divisional round playoff game between the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium to 8:20 p.m. ET.

The game was supposed to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The worst of a winter storm that is predicted to dump as much as a half-inch of ice on Kansas City will pass through the area early on Sunday. The NFL said in a statement the game was moved because of public safety concerns.

According to Accuweather.com, there is an ice storm warning in effect from 7 p.m. ET Friday to 1 a.m. Monday morning. Expected total ice accumulations through the weekend are expected to be between one-quarter to one-half of an inch.

"Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday,'' the statement said.

"The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.''

The Steelers said in a statement they have been?monitoring Kansas City-area weather and "fully support the NFL's decision to move the game to Sunday night."