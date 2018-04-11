Ex-NFLer Aldon Smith had .40 BAC when he was arrested last week

Troubled former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith had a blood-alcohol content of .40 when he arrived at the San Francisco Sheriff's Department last week, prosecutors said Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Such a BAC level is more than five times the legal limit in California. And, according to webmd.com, a .40 "is life-threatening" and "could put you in a coma."

According to the Chronicle, San Francisco Assistant District Attorney Courtney Buris said the Smith incident was "evidence of a severe alcohol issue," and it was recommended that he go to a rehab facility.

Smith was booked Friday for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail. He was arraigned on three charges of violating a protective order, which was issued when he was arraigned March 12 for his original domestic violence charges stemming from a March 3 incident with his fianc?e. He turned himself in on those charges on March 23 but failed to show for a court appearance two weeks ago before making his appearance last week. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor that monitors alcohol use through sweat.

Smith, 28, is being held on $500,000 bond.

Smith, a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012 who had 44 sacks in his first three seasons, has had several run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has previously faced weapon charges that were later reduced.

Smith played nine games for the? Oakland Raiders in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.

The Raiders released him last month, following the March 3 incident with his fianc?e.