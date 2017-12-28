Nittany Lions dismiss Manny Bowen and Irvin Charles for violations

Penn State dismissed linebacker Manny Bowen and wide receiver Irvin Charles this week, the school said Tuesday.

Bowen and Charles did not travel to Arizona with the team for No. 9 Penn State's trip to play No. 11 Washington in Saturday's Playstation Fiesta Bowl. A spokeswoman said the players violated unspecified team rules and relayed a statement from the football program.

"Manny Bowen and Irvin Charles are no longer members of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules," the statement said. "We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future."

Bowen, a junior, started nine games as an outside linebacker for the Nittany Lions' defense this season. Bowen was suspended in early November and did not return to the field for the team's final three regular-season games.

Bowen, who finished as the Lions' fifth-leading tackler this season, with 51, was also suspended last season for the Rose Bowl because of a violation of team rules.

Charles, a redshirt sophomore, caught one pass this season and saw most of his game action as a special-teams player. He played in 11 of the team's 12 regular-season games, including the game against Maryland during the final week of November.

Best known for a spectacular 80-yard touchdown last season against Minnesota, Charles ended his time at Penn State with three catches for 100 yards.