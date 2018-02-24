They have traveled from around the world to be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics. They have waited for this opportunity and they have brought with them things to ensure that their presence is noticed.

We're talking about the fans, not the athletes. Their presence has added to the fun atmosphere and sense of international harmony at the Games.

Gregory Bull/AP Photo

Face paint, glasses in the shape of the Olympic rings, hats of all shapes and sizes, native costumes and even bikinis with their country's name stitched on the front are some of the items international fans choose to wear. And one group of "fans" -- the North Korean cheerleaders -- are there as official representatives of their government.

People from all corners of the world have come to cheer, shout and snap selfies with others who are like-minded.

As beautiful as the Korean countryside can be in winter, the fans certainly add a colorful presence to the festivities and the energy of the games.

Check out the photos below:

Aris Messini/AFP/Getty Images

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tobias Hase/dpa via Newscom

David W Cerny/Reuters

Christophe Ena/AP Photo

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters