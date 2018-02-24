Olympic fans are part of the spectacle of the Games

PHOTO: A Norwegian hockey fan poses with a South Korean boy when both attended a hockey match, Feb. 18, 2018.David W. Cerny/Reuters
A Norwegian hockey fan poses with a South Korean boy when both attended a hockey match, Feb. 18, 2018.

They have traveled from around the world to be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics. They have waited for this opportunity and they have brought with them things to ensure that their presence is noticed.

We're talking about the fans, not the athletes. Their presence has added to the fun atmosphere and sense of international harmony at the Games.

PHOTO: Draped in flag and complete with helmets, Norway fans cheer during the womens slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park, Feb. 17, 2018. Gregory Bull/AP Photo
Draped in flag and complete with helmets, Norway fans cheer during the women's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park, Feb. 17, 2018.

Face paint, glasses in the shape of the Olympic rings, hats of all shapes and sizes, native costumes and even bikinis with their country's name stitched on the front are some of the items international fans choose to wear. And one group of "fans" -- the North Korean cheerleaders -- are there as official representatives of their government.

People from all corners of the world have come to cheer, shout and snap selfies with others who are like-minded.

As beautiful as the Korean countryside can be in winter, the fans certainly add a colorful presence to the festivities and the energy of the games.

PHOTO: The North Korean cheerleaders made an impression at these Winter Games. Here they are seen cheering at the figure skating pair skating free skating event, Feb. 15, 2018.Aris Messini/AFP/Getty Images
The North Korean cheerleaders made an impression at these Winter Games. Here they are seen cheering at the figure skating pair skating free skating event, Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: Canadian fans wore the proper hats as they watched curling mixed doubles gold medal game against Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018.Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Canadian fans wore the proper hats as they watched curling mixed doubles gold medal game against Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018.

PHOTO: Slovenian fans dressed as the kurent, a traditional Slovenian carnival figure, as they appeared at the alpine skiing combination womens downhill races, Feb. 22, 2018. Tobias Hase/dpa via Newscom
Slovenian fans dressed as the kurent, a traditional Slovenian carnival figure, as they appeared at the alpine skiing combination women's downhill races, Feb. 22, 2018.

PHOTO: A fan wears glasses of the Olympic rings at the womens slalom event at Yongpyong alpine center, Feb. 14, 2018. Christophe Ena/AP Photo
A fan wears glasses of the Olympic rings at the women's slalom event at Yongpyong alpine center, Feb. 14, 2018.

PHOTO: Young South Korean hockey fans were in attendance for the Finland vs South Korea hockey match, Feb. 20, 2018. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Young South Korean hockey fans were in attendance for the Finland vs South Korea hockey match, Feb. 20, 2018.

PHOTO: A fan of the U.S. luge team showing off the red, white and blue, Feb. 10, 2018. Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
A fan of the U.S. luge team showing off the red, white and blue, Feb. 10, 2018.

PHOTO: Fans of Evgenia Medvedeva, a skater representing the Olympic Athlete from Russia team, show their scoring figures during the figure skating team event ladies short program, Feb. 11, 2018.Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Fans of Evgenia Medvedeva, a skater representing the Olympic Athlete from Russia team, show their scoring figures during the figure skating team event ladies short program, Feb. 11, 2018.

