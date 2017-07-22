Pablo Sandoval returns to Giants with minor league contract

Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants, the team he broke into the major leagues with, after signing a minor league contract with the team on Saturday.

The 2012 World Series MVP walked into the Giants' clubhouse at AT&T Park as if he'd never left, shaking hands with players and grabbing bullpen catcher and former teammate Eli Whiteside in a bear hug from behind.

Sandoval, 30, was expected to be the designated hitter for Single-A San Jose later Saturday night and will join Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday where he will split time between third base and DH.

It was a scene few people thought possible after Sandoval left on bitter terms following the 2014 season after helping San Francisco to its third World Series title in five years.

Sandoval was apologetic upon his return, however, and blamed his comments then on immaturity.

"I have always loved and appreciated the Giants organization, my Giants teammates and the fans of San Francisco. I have so many great memories and I want to thank the organization for giving me another chance to come back here," Sandoval said in a statement released by the team.

"When I left the Giants in 2014, my comments were emotional, insensitive and misguided and I truly regret and apologize for my actions. I am committed to working hard to contributing to the success of the Giants," ?he said.

Shortly after signing with the Boston Red Sox in 2014 on a three-year, $95 million free-agent contract, Sandoval had said the Giants were disrespectful to him during their contract negotiations.

The Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn't report after being designated for assignment last week.?It officially ended the Boston tenure for the slugger, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations.

Asked about his largely forgettable two-plus seasons in Boston, Sandoval told CSN Bay Area that sometimes situations don't work out the way they're supposed to, and upon reflection, he said, "I learned my lesson." He wasn't asked for specifics about why he felt that way.

Sandoval played in 126 games for Boston in 2015 and struggled with a .245 average and 10 home runs. He appeared in only three games last season due to injury and 32 games this season, hitting .212.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?