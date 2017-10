Free agent guard Jameer Nelson, just two days after being waived by the? Denver Nuggets, has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league source told ESPN on Saturday.

To clear a spot on the roster for Nelson, the Pelicans waived guard Jordan Crawford, league sources told ESPN.

The 35-year-old Nelson has played for 13 NBA seasons, averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets waived Nelson Thursday to make room on their roster for Richard Jefferson.