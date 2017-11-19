Pelicans' Anthony Davis has bruise of orbital bone, probable for OKC

The? New Orleans Pelicans?said Sunday that forward Anthony Davis?has a bruise of the orbital bone above his right eye and has been cleared of the original diagnosis of a concussion.

He is being listed as probable for Monday's game against the? Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis left Friday night's 146-114 loss to the Nuggets?in the opening minute of the third quarter when he was inadvertently hit by Denver center Nikola Jokic. He was held out of the rest of the game per the NBA's concussion protocol.

Davis, who had 17 points and five rebounds before leaving the game, is averaging?25.1 points and 11 rebounds this season.

Davis has had two concussions in his NBA career, in November 2012 and January 2016.