Phil Mickelson, longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay to part ways

Phil Mickelson and his caddie have decided to part ways after 25 years of one of the most famous player-caddie relationships on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson and Jim "Bones" Mackay say the decision to split was mutual and not based on an incident.

"After an amazing 25-year run, Phil and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways," Mackay said in a statement. "Player-caddie relationships don't often last that long. I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil's career.

"... I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him."

Mackay, who is not retiring, is the only full-time caddie Mickelson has had in a career that has brought him 45 victories worldwide, five majors and a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Mickelson says his brother, Tim Mickelson, will caddie for him the rest of the year.

"Bones is one of the most knowledgable and dedicated caddies in the world," Mickelson said in a statement. "He is always prepared and has the ability to make decisions in pressure packed situations. Bones is without a doubt one of the most thoughtful people that I have ever known. The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky.

"My relationship and history with Bones far exceeds golf. He has been one of the most important and special people in my life since the day we met and I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me."

Mickelson did not play the U.S. Open, instead attending his daughter's high school graduation in California. Mackay was at Erin Hills scouting the golf course on the odd chance Mickelson was able to make it in time.

