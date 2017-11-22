President Donald Trump criticizes idea of keeping players in locker room for anthem

President Donald Trump says a reported plan that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem next season is "almost as bad as kneeling."

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about the possibility, reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

According to the Post, some NFL owners believe the league will change its policy during the offseason and keep players in the locker room to prevent demonstrations during the anthem. The Post report cites sources "familiar with the league's inner workings."

Players did not typically stand on the sideline for the national anthem until 2009, when the NFL changed its policy to bring the teams out before "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other inequality issues.

Trump has criticized Kaepernick on multiple occasions as well as made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released.