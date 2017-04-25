Racing world reacts to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s retirement announcement on Twitter

The racing world is showing some love for Dale Earnhardt Jr. following an announcement on Tuesday that the likely Hall of Famer has decided to retire at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season.

Current and former drivers tweeted their congratulations, excitement and well-wishes for Earnhardt after his decision was announced by Hendrick Motorsports.

Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith responded to a tweet Earnhardt sent out early Tuesday morning before his plans to retire were announced, while Clint Bowyer stirred the pot a bit with his congratulatory tweet.

Earnhardt's wife, Amy, and sister Kelley tweeted their support for his decision. Jimmie Johnson,? Graham Rahal?and Kyle Busch included Amy in their messages to Earnhardt.

Country music legend Charlie Daniels chimed in, too.

Earnhardt has 26 wins in 603 career starts, including Daytona 500 victories in 2004 and 2014. The 42-year-old has earned 14 consecutive NASCAR Sprint Most Popular Driver awards and is consistently the top driver for merchandise sales.

