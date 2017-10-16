Raiders to sign NaVorro Bowman to one-year, $3M deal

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Oakland Raiders, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bowman fills a need for the Raiders at middle linebacker with rookie fifth-round draft pick? Marquel Lee?out with an ankle injury.

The 49ers released Bowman on Friday after seven seasons with team.

Before that move, the?49ers had agreed to trade the veteran to the? New Orleans Saints?for a seventh-round draft pick, league sources told ESPN. But after agreeing to the trade, the 49ers learned that Bowman preferred to be a free agent and decide where he would play next.

As a reward for his service, San Francisco acquiesced and released the linebacker.??

The 49ers had also spoken with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers?about a trade.

In his time with the 49ers, Bowman became one of four players in franchise history to have four first-team All-Pro nods and finished his time in the Bay Area with 709 total tackles, 12 1/2 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions.

Bowman also provided some of the most memorable moments in franchise history, including his 89-yard interception return for a touchdown that nailed down a playoff spot in 2013 and closed down Candlestick Park and the pass breakup in the NFC Championship Game that sent the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII.

All of that despite a knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2014 season and an Achilles injury that cost him the final 12 games of last season.

Through the first five games of the season, Bowman had 38 tackles, but he'd also played 333 snaps, second-most among linebackers.

In his final game for the 49ers, against the? Indianapolis Colts?in Week 5, Bowman played 58 of 76 defensive plays, well short of his usual full workload in which he rarely comes off the field.

After that game, Bowman voiced his frustration to reporters, acknowledging that he did not like the decision to get him extra rest. He repeatedly said "I don't know" when asked if he at least understood the rationale behind it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, Paul Gutierrez and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.