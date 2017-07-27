Rays acquire reliever Dan Jennings from White Sox for minor leaguer

The Tampa Bay Rays strengthened their bullpen for the stretch run Thursday, acquiring left-handed reliever Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox in a trade for first-base prospect Casey Gillaspie.

Jennings, 30, is 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA this season. His 48 appearances lead American League lefties and are tied for second among all AL relievers behind Cleveland's Bryan Shaw.

Jennings has limited lefty hitters to a .169 average and one extra-base hit in 71 at-bats this year. His 58.5 percent ground-ball rate ranks sixth in the American League.

Gillaspie, 24, logged a .227/.296/.357 slash line (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) with nine home runs in 95 games for Tampa's Triple-A Durham farm club. Last year, he led Rays minor leaguers with 18 home runs.

Gillaspie was Tampa's first-round pick and the 20th selection overall in the 2014 MLB first-year player draft. He is the younger brother of San Francisco Giants infielder Conor Gillaspie.