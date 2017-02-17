Former RB Trent Richardson jailed on domestic violence charge in Ala.

HOOVER, Ala. -- Former NFL running back Trent Richardson is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover say the 26-year-old Richardson was jailed Friday with bond set at $1,000.

He was released just before 3 p.m.

A police statement says officers received a call about yelling coming from a guest room at a hotel Thursday night. It says police responded and found a woman with scratches and bruises on her face.

The statement says the two argued earlier at a Walmart store, and the dispute continued at the hotel. Paramedics treated the woman, but she didn't require further medical attention.

"He was cooperative,'' Hoover police captain Rector told AL.com. "He was arrested without incident."

Richardson played football at Alabama before turning pro. He spent four seasons total in the NFL at Cleveland and Indianapolis.

Records aren't yet available to show whether Richardson has a lawyer. A court date has not yet been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?