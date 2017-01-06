Ready ... Set ... Playoffs!

BY BILL BARNWELL

By virtue of being the only single-elimination playoff among the major American sports, the NFL's postseason is a joyfully riotous crapshoot. The last time a Super Bowl winner was favored to win in each of its postseason contests was when the Steelers ran the table in 2008. So while predicting who exactly will win this year's Super Bowl is a fool's errand, we can still run through some key stats to know about each team.

Click the circles below to read more on your team. All odds to win the Super Bowl are courtesy of ESPN's Football Power Index.