Record-setting rain in Los Angeles delays completion of Chargers & Rams stadium

Completion on the stadium that will house the Chargers and Rams?in Los Angeles has been delayed one year and the facility will now open in the summer of 2020, both teams announced on Thursday.

Ground was broken on the complex last November. But in dual news releases, the Chargers and Rams said record-setting rainfall this winter in Los Angeles created "significant delays" for the project from January through March.?

Because the opening of their new home has been pushed back, the Chargers will play at StubHub Center in Carson, California through the 2019 season and the Rams will stay at the Coliseum.

"Our focus is always on the fan experience," Chargers president A.G. Spanos said in a statement. "Our future home will be the best stadium in the NFL and deliver a transformational experience for Chargers fans. If getting it right means pushing back the completion date, then I think the extra year is well worth it."

The 70,000-seat stadium, and an adjacent, 6,000-seat performance venue, will be the centerpiece of a 298-acre, mixed-use development on the site of the old Hollywood Park racetrack.?

The venue will also include a hotel, office space, retail and housing. It is scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2021 and is in the running to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The total cost of the complex is estimated to be $2.6 billion.