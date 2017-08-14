Reds slugger Joey Votto doubles despite Cubs' 4-man outfield shift

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs used an unusual alignment for Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, employing four outfielders across the Wrigley Field grass on Monday night.

As Votto came to the plate in the top of the fifth inning, usual third baseman Kris Bryant moved to left-center field, with left fielder Kyle Schwarber playing near the foul line. Jon Jay remained in center, with Jason Heyward in right field.

The left side of the infield was vacant, as shortstop Javier Baez played up the middle.

Votto beat the alignment by doubling to right field. It's believed to be the first time the Cubs have employed that look since Joe Maddon took over as manager in 2015.