Reds trading second baseman Brandon Phillips to Braves

Long rumored to be on the move, Brandon Phillips is finally leaving Cincinnati. A source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Sunday that Cincinnati and the Atlanta Braves have agreed on a trade for the second baseman.

It's not clear who the Reds will get in return. Fox Sports was first to report that the sides were close to a deal.

The Braves have a need for a second baseman. Infielder Sean Rodriguez will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will miss three to five months, according to Fox. Rodriguez, his wife and two young children were involved in a serious car accident on Jan. 28, when they were T-boned by a stolen Miami police cruiser last month. He suffered the injury during the crash, Fox Sports reported.

Trying to rebuild, the Reds have dealt stars over the last couple of years, including Jay Bruce, Aroldis Chapman and Johnny Cueto. Phillips, however, has a full no-trade clause and rejected a trade to his hometown of Atlanta earlier this offseason. Last winter he turned down potential trades to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals.

Phillips is in the final year of a six-year, $72.5 million extension that he signed in 2012. He will make $14 million in the coming season, and Fox Sports reported that Cincinnati will pick up most of his salary.

The 35-year-old Phillips has played 15 years in the majors, the last 11 with Cincinnati. He is a three-time All-Star who is a .275 hitter and has won four Gold Gloves. Last season, Phillips hit .291 with 11 homers and 64 RBIs.