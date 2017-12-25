Report: Ernie Els gets special exemption to play in 2018 Masters

Four-time major winner Ernie Els has received a special exemption to compete in next April's Masters tournament, according to Golfweek.

Els' management confirmed that its client will compete in the 2018 event, according to Golfweek.

On Christmas Eve, Els tweeted about receiving a "present" from the tournament, but he didn't elaborate.

In 2017, Els played in the Masters in the final year of a five-year exemption he received for winning The Open in 2012.

Els, 48, has never won the tournament in his career; he has three top-5 finishes and six top-10s. Els has been runner-up twice (2000, 2004) at the tournament.