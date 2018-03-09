Rick Pitino says he wants to coach again, in college or the pros

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino told ESPN he wants to coach again, whether it's in college or the NBA.

"The level (in college) doesn't matter to me," Pitino said on Friday. "I just need it to be someone who believes in me."

Pitino confirmed that he has hired agent Jordan Bazant, and said he doesn't want to leave the game bitter. He said he has yet to receive any interest from college programs, but told ESPN he had an informal discussion with a representative from one NBA about a potential opening.

"Every night I go to bed, I'm bitter at the US Attorney's office and at the Board of Traitors at Louisville," he said. "I'm not bitter at the school, but at the Board of Traitors."

Pitino said he would be willing to turn over all his phone records, emails and voice recordings to any school that would want to hire him.

"I've never offered any player five dollars," he added "I've been assassinated by the Southern district of NY without any wiretap or shred of evidence, and the University of Louisville. That being said, I love teaching basketball and am more passionate than ever."

Pitino's time at Louisville was successful on the court but riddled with scandals away from it.

In September, federal prosecutors said the school was under investigation for an alleged "pay for play" situation. Within a month, Pitino was fired.

Before that, his program was accused of holding parties for players and recruits involving strippers and escorts paid for sex. Pitino denied any knowledge of those actions, but the NCAA still stripped the school of its 2013 national championship, the first basketball title ever vacated.

There was also a scandal involving Karen Cunagin Sypher, the wife of Louisville's equipment manager. Pitino admitted to having sex with her in a Louisville restaurant, but then accused her of an extortion plot. She was found guilty, but the stain on Pitino's reputation remains.