Saints C Max Unger suffers undisclosed foot injury

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have suffered an injury setback before they even hit the practice field for the first time this offseason.

Center Max Unger suffered a foot injury, a source confirmed, though the source said it is too early to determine if it will jeopardize Unger's availability for the start of the regular season. The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

The exact nature of the injury is unknown. Unger also dealt with a foot injury late last season and missed a game at Tampa Bay in December.

Unger, 31, has emerged as one of New Orleans' best and most valuable players since arriving in the Jimmy Graham trade two years ago.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks and has remained one of the NFL's top centers in New Orleans. He signed a three-year extension worth more than $7 million per year last summer.

With his combination of power and athleticism, Unger is a key to both the Saints' elite passing game and their revamped rushing attack with Mark Ingram, free-agent signing Adrian Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara. The Saints have long valued interior offensive linemen as protectors for quarterback Drew Brees, who likes to step up into the middle of the pocket.

The Saints have a solid backup option at center. Fifth-year veteran Senio Kelemete?has started a total of 14 games over the past two years, mostly at guard, and has served as a versatile backup at guard, center and even tackle when needed.

The Saints have worked to fortify their offensive line this offseason. They signed free agent Larry Warford away from the Detroit Lions at $8.5 million per year to replace veteran Jahri Evans at right guard. Then they drafted Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk with the No. 32 pick to compete with veteran Zach Strief at right tackle.

New Orleans is also counting on standout left tackle Terron Armstead to stay healthy after he has battled nagging knee injuries over the past two years.